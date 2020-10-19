Bedford Schools Report COVID-19 Cases, Moves West Patent to Remote Learning

The Bedford Central School District will transition one program and one school to remote learning on Monday after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the community Monday morning, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg said two individuals — one from West Patent Elementary School and the other from the Hillside Program — tested positive for coronavirus. The two individuals are from the same family and are currently isolating at home, he said.

“Families of students as well as those staff who have already been identified at Hillside and at WPES have been contacted and will receive remote instruction today, awaiting further direction from the Westchester County Department of Health,” Adelberg said “Those students and staff that were potentially exposed to the individuals have been notified or are being contacted separately.”

The district is working in conjunction with the Westchester County Department of Health to ensure those exposed are notified immediately. Those exposed are mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, Adelberg said.

Along with quarantining, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, but not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure. Persons identified as a contact of a person who tested positive will receive a call from a contact tracer.

For such calls, your caller ID may read NYS Contact Tracing or display a phone number with a 518 area code. Your identity and the information you share will remain confidential.

“No matter how many times we communicate this information, it never gets easier, and it is no less concerning,” Adelberg said. “We will continue to work with the WCDOH and our community to keep all informed.”

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.