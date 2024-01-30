Bedford Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Airsoft Game Stabbing

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 20-year-old Bedford Hills man was arrested by Carmel police on Sunday and charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man with a knife because of a dispute that erupted during an airsoft game.

Police said that shortly before 3 p.m., the suspect, Justin J. Pagan, brandished a fixed blade knife and stabbed the victim, a 33-year-old Mount Vernon man, six times in the chest and torso during the competition at Hudson Valley Airsoft on the Paladin Center Campus on Seminary Hill Road in Carmel. The identity of the victim was not revealed by police.

Carmel police said while Pagan was stabbing the victim, he accidentally cut his own hand. Both men were taken to Danbury Hospital,

In addition to multiple stab wounds, the victim suffered a collapsed lung from the assault, police said. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Pagan received treatment at the hospital then was released into the custody of Carmel police detectives, who took him to police headquarters to be charged. He was later arraigned in the town’s Justice Court and was being held at the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 secured bond.

Along with second-degree attempted murder, Pagan faces charges of first-degree assault, both Class B felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.