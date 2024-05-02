Bedford Hires Pair of Educators to Lead Mt. Kisco, Bedford Village Schools

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Bedford Central School District announced last week that two Eastchester assistant principals will be leading Mount Kisco and Bedford Village elementary schools in 2024-25.

Eleana De Luna, who currently serves at The Waverly School in Eastchester, will take over the helm at Mount Kisco Elementary School this summer. The hire comes as Bedford district officials announced plans earlier this year to move Mount Kisco’s current principal, Inas Morsi-Hogans, to West Patent Elementary School to cover a vacancy there.

Trustees also approved the hiring of Kristen Kumar, the assistant principal at Anne Hutchinson Elementary School, to lead Beford Village Elementary School next year.

“We’re excited to welcome you both and we’re pleased with you both,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Glass said to the two administrators during the Apr. 24 meeting.

Before her current assistant principal’s role, De Luna served as an English-Spanish dual language teacher as a literacy instructional coach and as a director of literacy. Before Eastchester, she has worked in New York City and Ossining.

“I am just filled with complete gratitude for the opportunity to stand before you and just to educate and move the work forward at Mount Kisco Elementary School,” De Luna said. “I am already feeling the Mount Kisco pride. I’ve been feeling it all along the way, and today is really a reflection of that.”

Kumar had previously worked as a general and special education teacher and a special education team leader. She said she’s looking forward to arriving in Bedford and working in a district that has much going for it and appreciates high-quality educators.

“It is so exciting to me to find a place where I really feel like my passion and my experience can be put to great use,” Kumar said. “Like Eleana said, I’m already feeling the love and the passion and the pride in Bedford and I am just really excited to get in and continue the amazing work and follow in the footsteps of (current Principal) Mrs. Smith.”

Both principals come from the same district as Glass, who left Eastchester to come to Bedford two years ago.

De Luna and Kumar will begin their three-year probationary period starting July 1.