Barnes & Noble to Open New Store in Hartsdale

Barnes & Noble is planning to open 30 new stores nationwide this year, including one on Central Ave. in Hartsdale.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said Barnes & Noble, which closed a store on Central Ave. in 2012, has signed a lease in the Dalewood Shopping Center in a 12,490-square-foot space formerly occupied by Mrs. Green’s Market.

The popular bookstore is expected to open in late summer.

“We miss browsing in bookstores. This is the type of business that will help revitalize the Central Ave. business corridor. This is good news for Central Ave. and great news for our residents and shoppers,” Feiner said.

Barnes & Noble officials have stated its expansion of stores is triggered by a strengthened interest in books and reading that came as a result of the pandemic, where more people read because they were stuck at home, and Barnes & Noble locations were able to improve stores while they were closed.

At its peak in 2008, Barnes & Noble had 726 locations throughout the U.S., but now has 600. With its plan for openings in 2023, it will see more stores opened than closed. The new stores will be designed like independent bookstores and will encourage customers to linger.