Back to School, Not Back to Pain!

By Dr Emily Ford, PT, DPT

Neck and back pain don’t discriminate by age. It’s not limited to older adults, or even adults in general. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I treated more adolescents with neck and back pain than ever before, as many struggled with the physical demands of remote learning. Most of them did not have an ergonomic workstation and were forced to work from dining room tables, couches, or beds. And let’s be honest, even if a teenager had the perfect desk setup, many would probably still choose to lounge in the comfiest spot they could find! This highlighted how important posture and ergonomics are across the lifespan. The habits we form early on will pay off years later, helping to reduce the risk of pain as these issues inevitably become more common in adulthood.

This year, students returning to the classroom continue to face physical challenges, including heavy backpacks, sitting for longer stretches, and managing the stress of academic demands. These factors can contribute to postural changes, muscle fatigue, and even neck or back pain. With a few simple strategies, students can protect their bodies and set themselves up for success.

Backpack Basics

A backpack that is too heavy or worn incorrectly can strain the shoulders and spine. To prevent issues:

Keep total backpack weight <10-15% of body weight

Position heavier books and devices close to the spine

Use both shoulder straps so weight is evenly distributed

Tighten shoulder straps so the backpack sits snug, resting comfortably in the middle of the back

Strengthening

Long hours of sitting often pull the body forward into a rounded position. Strengthening the muscles that hold the spine upright makes it easier to maintain good alignment. Simple exercises such as scapular retractions, rows, planks, bird-dogs, and bridges are a great place to start in building a strong foundation to keep the back and core engaged. Even a few minutes of daily exercise can make a noticeable difference.

Movement Snacks

Sedentary time increases sharply once the school year begins. Research shows that standing, stretching, or walking every 20 to 30 minutes reduces stiffness, improves circulation, and boosts energy. Parents and teachers can encourage “movement snacks,” short activity breaks that help students stay physically and mentally alert throughout the day. And for those who feel they can’t afford to take a break, research suggests that even walking while studying can enhance memory and focus, proving that movement supports both the body and the brain.

Stress and Tension

Don’t underestimate the connection between stress and musculoskeletal pain, especially in the neck and back. Pain is complex, and “the issue isn’t always in the tissue.” In other words, discomfort isn’t only caused by what’s happening in the muscles or joints — stress and other lifestyle factors can play a major role too. The pressures of school, combined with prolonged screen time, can trigger stress-related muscle tension that often shows up as tightness in the neck and upper back. Incorporating deep breathing, mindfulness, or gentle stretches into a daily routine can help relieve tension and support overall well-being.

The Bottom Line

Posture and back health aren’t just adult concerns. Students benefit greatly from building healthy movement habits and effective stress management. And when extra support is needed, having the right team in place makes all the difference. Should you need help navigating pain as the school year progresses, ProClinix would be honored to direct your care. Through physical therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, massage therapy, or a customized blend of these approaches, our multidisciplinary team is committed to providing the most comprehensive care to keep you and your family moving well throughout the year. Wishing all students a healthy and successful school year ahead!

Dr Emily Ford, PT, DPT is a Physical Therapist at ProClinix Sports Physical Therapy & Chiropractic in Mount Kisco, NY. For any questions regarding her article or to learn more about ProClinix, feel free to reach out to her at 914-898-5488 or via email at eford@proclinix.com In addition to their Mount Kisco location, ProClinix has other convenient locations in Ardsley, Armonk, Larchmont, Pleasantville, Tarrytown, West Harrison and Yorktown. Offering physical therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture / dry needling, and massage therapy services where they accept most insurances and you do not need a prescription to get started!

