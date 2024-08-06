B-r-r-r-r-r. To Cool Off, Let’s Talk Refrigeration

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Bill Primavera

Considering the temperatures of the past few weeks, it’s not a stretch to figure how my thoughts might turn to refrigeration.

The refrigerator we so conveniently enjoy today is not all that old a concept. In fact, I’m old enough to remember when my Aunt Dolly, who lived in an old row home in South Philadelphia, would open her back patio door to the alleyway to let in the ice man, delivering big blocks of ice for her insulated “ice box” as it was called then. She was a bit behind the times; I remember being surprised that she didn’t have the modern convenience of an electric refrigerator like my mom did.

I am also old enough to remember a lot of jokes about ice men visiting homes with the ice blocks when only the wife was home. My research uncovered the comedic song from 1908 called “All She Gets from the Ice Man is Ice.”

History tells us that, depending on the climate, ancient civilizations preserved food using natural cooling methods available to them. People took advantage of rivers and lakes by storing food directly in the cold water or cutting ice for icehouses. Storage pits in the ground were filled with snow or ice and often covered with insulating materials like straw or sawdust.

Icehouses on lakes and rivers were effective ways to keep food cool before the invention of electricity. If ice or snow wasn’t an option, underwater or underground storage, such as cold cellars, provided refrigeration. People also began building their own iceboxes for cold storage, using chunks of ice or snow in boxes insulated with natural materials like sawdust or seaweed.

Manufactured iceboxes that looked closer to modern refrigerators became popular in the 1800s. These designs consisted of insulated metal or wooden cabinet-type structures with a tray or compartment that held a large block of ice. These ice blocks were regularly delivered to households with iceboxes.

The first instance of artificial refrigeration was demonstrated by Scottish physician and professor William Cullen. In 1748, he observed and demonstrated the cooling effect of rapidly evaporating a liquid into gas, but did not put this method into practical use.

The modern mechanical refrigeration process we know today grew from the work of numerous inventors in the 1800s. American Jacob Perkins invented the first vapor compression system in 1834, while German professor Carl von Linde patented a new process for liquefying gasses in the late 1800s. In 1913, American Fred W. Wolf invented the first home electric refrigerator, which featured a refrigeration unit on top of an icebox.

Mass production of domestic refrigerators began in 1918 when William C. Durant introduced the first home refrigerator with a self-contained compressor.

Household refrigerators became a necessity as more people moved into growing cities and further away from food sources. The demand for fresh food also increased throughout the 19th century. With more distance between fresh food sources and people’s homes, it became especially important to keep perishable food cold both during transit and in homes to prolong shelf life.

The first home refrigeration units cost between $500 and $1,000, roughly the equivalent of $6,575 to $13,150 today. Consequently, domestic refrigerators were considered a luxury item during the first years of their use.

In the late 1920s, refrigerators started to see increased popularity in private homes. Home refrigeration became even more widespread in the 1930s following the introduction of Freon, a safer alternative to toxic gasses previously used in the vapor compression process.

Since their invention over 100 years ago, refrigerators have evolved to include updated features, such as water dispensers, a variety of new configurations and modern exterior finishes.

The growing popularity of frozen foods in the 1940s spurred the addition of freezer compartments that could fit more than ice cube trays.

Water dispensers began appearing in the 1980s, although a water dispenser was included in a custom model in 1969.

The first bottom-freezer refrigerator was introduced in 1947 and the first side-by-side refrigerator in 1949. These configurations, along with new color options in the 1950s and ’60s, offered consumers a variety of styles as refrigerators began to be seen as design pieces as well as necessary appliances.

The first self-defrost refrigerators were introduced in 1954.

In the 1990s, French door refrigerators and stainless-steel finishes became popular among homeowners looking for a more modern kitchen look.

Advances in insulation and compressor technology helped refrigerators become more efficient, and the ENERGY STAR rating system started labeling qualified refrigerators in 1996.

Today, refrigerator innovations include such features as pantry-style shelving and adjustable storage for flexible organization.

Ah, there now, I feel cooler just having written this.

