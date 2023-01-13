Attorney General Investigating Shooting Death by Police in Putnam

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The New York Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the shooting death Tuesday of a man in the Town of Southeast by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Town of Kent police officers were dispatched to a reported domestic violence incident involving an apparent abduction on Amawalk Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office sent units as back up and information concerning the incident was sent to all law enforcement personnel in Putnam County. The male suspect’s vehicle was located on Fields Corner Rd. near Pugsley Rd. in the Town of Southeast by deputies, at which time the suspect was observed violently using a knife to assault a female.

Two deputies fired their weapons at the unidentified man, who was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts proved unsuccessful. The female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

“I am grateful for the quick and decisive actions of our personnel, which in turn saved the life of the victim,” said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.

The Sheriff’s Office notified the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office of the incident, while the State Police launched an investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) stated every incident where a police officer or peace officer may have caused the death of an individual by an act or an omission is probed by its office.