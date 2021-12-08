Attempted Murder Suspect Leads Police on Chase Through Westchester

A Bronx man wanted on an attempted murder charge in New York City was arrested Wednesday after he led officers on a wild chase along two parkways through Westchester and onto local streets in Yonkers.

Dwayne Tucker, 27, of East 224th Street is facing additional charges after he fled from officers who attempted a traffic stop. The suspect, who was driving a stolen car, sideswiped several police and civilian vehicles during his attempt to get away. One civilian and two officers suffered minor injuries.

The incident began at about 10 a.m. after the NYPD reported that Tucker fled in a black Ford Explorer as officers arrived at his home. Tucker drove north into Westchester, where county police located his vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

He continued traveling north to FDR Park in Yorktown, where officers lost sight of the vehicle. The suspect then drove south on the Taconic, where it was again spotted again by county police, before it eventually drove onto the Saw Mill River Parkway, sideswiping a civilian’s car near Lawrence Street in Ardsley and another at Palmer Road in Yonkers.

The suspect exited the Saw Mill at Yonkers Avenue and traveled into the Nodine Hill neighborhood, where Westchester County and Yonkers officers took Tucker into custody.

A juvenile female passenger was also taken into custody but later released to a family member. She was not charged.

Tucker was charged by county police with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanors. He was expected to be turned over to the NYPD after booking.

Tucker’s arrest was the second this week for unlawfully fleeing from police in Westchester, said Public Safety Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason. On Monday, Michael Diaz, 32, of the Bronx was also charged with that offense and second-degree reckless endangerment after leading police on a chase on Nov. 30 following an attempted stop for a traffic infraction on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Mount Vernon. An officer terminated that pursuit and the matter was turned over to detectives for additional investigation.

“Motorists who flee from the police endanger themselves, any passengers, other drivers on the road and police officers,” Gleason said. “We take these incidents very seriously and will continue to investigate even in instances where we terminate a pursuit. If you run from the police, you will end up in handcuffs one way or the other.”