At Raucous Lawler Event in Mahopac, Local Journalist Removed as Political Divides Takes Center Stage

By Ava McGinty

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler faced a rowdy and divided crowd during a tightly controlled event at Mahopac High School on Sunday night, where applause, boos, and tense exchanges punctuated the evening. Strict rules governed the event—including restrictions on photos of staff—and one local journalist was ejected for violating them, adding to the charged atmosphere.

Sunday night’s event marked the District 17 representative’s third “Town Hall” of the year, with about 500 constituents registering for the event.

As attendees filed into the auditorium to a patriotic playlist featuring songs like “Only in America,” “Empire State of Mind,” and “Homegrown,” the political divide was evident—even in the clothing of attendees. One person wore a hat emblazoned with Lawler’s campaign logo, while at least three others donned shirts declaring, “Democracy dies on Lawler’s watch.”

Topics included immigration, President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Medicaid, and the Middle East.

Constituents asked questions via a lottery system. At check-in, attendees wrote their names on a raffle ticket, which were drawn from a raffle drum by moderator and Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, Lawler’s Republican colleague.

Ground Rules

Members of the press were told they were barred from photographing any of Lawler’s staff, with the congressman’s camp saying the rule was the result of some staff members being underage.

Lohud tax and government accountability columnist David McKay Wilson was ordered to leave the event by Lawler’s staff after photographing Putnam County Legislator Erin Crowley, who serves as Lawler’s deputy district director, as she checked in attendees.

To begin the event, Byrne read the ground rules aloud. No outside signs or noisemakers were permitted. Constituents were asked not to shout, scream, or yell during the event. Standing was only permitted for those asking a question. Recording devices were restricted to credentialed members of the press.

“If you violate those rules, you may be asked to leave the premises, and if you refuse to leave upon request, you may be charged with trespassing,” Byrne said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stationed officers outside the school and inside the auditorium. Private security used hand-held metal detectors to screen attendees and checked personal belongings at the school’s entrance. No bags were allowed inside. Constituents were instructed to keep their questions to 30 seconds or less.

“Anything longer than that, it really doesn’t become a question anymore. It turns into a political statement,” Byrne remarked.

He asked the first question of the evening. When he exceeded the time limit, constituents began shouting, “30 seconds!”

During the event, one of Lawler’s staff members noticed a constituent recording. When approached, the constituent replied, “I wasn’t.” The staffer responded, “I just saw you put the phone away.” The two exchanged brief words before the staffer deescalated the situation and walked away.

Throughout the event, constituents were repeatedly warned for shouting over one another and the congressman.

“Would you shut up and let the man speak!” one constituent shouted after a burst of interruptions.

“In part, what makes our country great is that you actually can have this type of forum,” Lawler said in response to a question from Chris DeLuca about why he hosts Town Halls. “People can voice their opposition, they can boo, they can yell, they can ask questions.”

Audience Reactions

Throughout the Town Hall, constituents often shouted reactions and opinions. Lawler engaged with the crowd, sometimes asking for clarification, disagreeing, or addressing disruptions.

At one point, he told a constituent they were acting “like a five-year-old” after shouting from the audience.

To gauge sentiment, and make political points, Lawler asked attendees to raise their hands on divisive issues: “Just out of curiosity, how many of you, by a show of hands, want illegal immigrants to get Medicaid benefits?”

After some hands popped up, the Rockland County Republican replied: “That is just a difference of opinion, and we are not going to be able to square that.”

Matthew Bennett, a Katonah resident, asked Lawler about recent protests against ICE in Los Angeles, noting the National Guard was deployed by President Trump despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Would you allow that in New York?” Bennett asked.

Lawler said he supported the National Guard deployment in Los Angeles, comparing the incident to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the effort to stop Congress from certifying electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

“How many of you, by a show of hands, would like the protesters to spit in the face of ICE agents?” Lawler asked. “How many of you are OK with them throwing rocks at the cars? How many of you are OK with them barricading law enforcement and trying to block them from doing their job?”

After some audience members raised their hands, Lawler retorted: “I oppose January 6th. What happened was wrong, and those who physically assaulted law enforcement officers should have been prosecuted and should not have been pardoned. The difference is you all just said you don’t agree with that in respect to these protesters.”

Constituent Questions

On the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” Lawler said the federal government’s contribution to base Medicaid costs would remain unchanged.

He added that able-bodied adults without dependents would be required to work, attend school, or volunteer for 80 hours a month to qualify for Medicaid. He also stated that citizenship verification would be enacted to ensure only U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents are eligible.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people registered on Medicaid in two states. That is fraud, and it is costing us billions of dollars,” said Lawler, who defeated Democratic challenger Mondaire Jones in November to win a second term in the House.

Friedrike Merck, a Garrison resident, identified herself as a millionaire who opposes tax breaks for the wealthy.

“I don’t mean this sarcastically in the least, you are certainly welcome to pull out your checkbook and write a check for whatever difference you think you should pay in taxes,” Lawler replied, later adding that the check could be sent to the IRS.

Lawler also said he supports a higher tax rate for people earning more than $2.5 million annually.

He defended his vote in support of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which passed in the House on May 22, citing its ban on taxing tips and overtime and an increased cap on state and local tax deductions.

When asked about Trump’s proposal for a $45 million military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, Lawler expressed support.

“We should certainly want and take pride in our country, take pride in our military,” he said. “I have no objection to having a parade in support of our military.”

Lawler enjoyed vocal supporters in the audience who countered boos with cheers, especially during discussions of immigration and taxes.

Lawler’s next Congressional Town Hall will be held in Dutchess County later this month. The date has not yet been announced.