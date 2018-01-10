Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer Wins Democratic Nomination for State Senate Seat

Tuesday night, at a mini convention at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, State Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer (Yonkers) won the Democratic nomination for the 37th District state Senate seat left open by new Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Other Democrats vying for the nomination, Kat Bezler (White Plains), Mark Jaffee (West Harrison and Chris Burdick (Bedford), congratulated Mayer and left the race. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano dropped out of the race last week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to announce the date for a special electiont to fill the vacant Senate seat, which is expected to take place this spring.

GOP candidate Sarmad Khojasteh (Bedford) congratulated Mayer and said he was ready for the challenge ahead.

Former Yonkers Inspector General Dan Schorr has announced his intent to run against Khojasteh in the GOP nomination race.