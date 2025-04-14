Assemblymember Burdick to Join the Pod Later This Week

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Hi all,

State budget negotiations in Albany are still ongoing, with lawmakers and the governor still working to finalize the package – at least as of the typing of these words.

I caught up briefly with local Assemblymember Chris Burdick by phone Friday morning during a busy stretch in Albany.

“They do a pretty good job trying to negotiate on our behalf,” he said of leadership. “So that’s where it is. And we’re kind of at an impasse right now.”

Separately, Burdick highlighted some of his recent work during our conversation, including a $100,000 state grant he secured for renovations at the Katonah American Legion, right next to the Katonah Museum of Art.

“It hasn’t been touched in who knows how many years – maybe 40, 50 years,” he said.

He also credited State Sen. Peter Harckham with securing an additional $100,000 for the project.

“That’s the kind of stuff I’ve been working on lately,” Burdick said. “And it is very satisfying when you can help out organizations that do terrific work for people in the community.”

Burdick will join Martin Wilbur, Shane McGaffey, and me tomorrow to record Episode 2 of our Local Matters: Westchester podcast. Look for a link to the full episode in this space by Thursday.

We’ll dive deeper into the budget, Con Ed issues, and much more.

Best,

Adam