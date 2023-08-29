Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Article Provided a Much-Needed Take on an Immigrant’s Story

Your story, “Phelps Hospital Caregiver Center Able to Grant a Dying Man’s Wish,” (July 25-31) offered a welcome, heartwarming perspective to all the negative and often misleading coverage of immigration this summer, as the lower Hudson Valley struggles with a new wave of asylum seekers from New York City. Kudos to the Phelps Hospital Caregiver Center, The Examiner and your writer, Abby Luby.

Alexandra Ballantine
Brewster

