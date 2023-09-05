Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Letters

Article on Breeze Airways Provided Inaccurate Information on Destinations

The Examiner column of Aug. 29 touting the virtues of flying Breeze Airways out of Westchester County Airport reads more like an unabashed advertisement for the airline than legitimate travel news. And while I’ll acknowledge that I’ve flown in and out of White Plains on Breeze a handful of times and always had positive experiences, facts of the story are inaccurate.

For one, it’s impossible to fly on Breeze from here to Los Angeles for $99 because the airline discontinued that route months ago. Nor does it currently fly from Westchester to Nashville, Pittsburgh or Sarasota, as the story claims. Furthermore, a simple review of the Breeze website suggests that as of early September it will no longer be flying from here to Jacksonville, New Orleans, Norfolk or Savannah either.

An Examiner story about Breeze Airways would have made a lot more sense if it was investigating whether the airline was quitting Westchester County entirely.

Seth A. Gladstone
Pleasantville

