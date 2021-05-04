Arthur Thomas Foley, 74, of Peekskill passed away peacefully of natural causes on Apr. 16 with family by his side at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. He suffered from a lifelong debilitating condition, which in recent years included Parkinson’s disease. At the time of his death, he was a resident of The Emerald Peek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where he lived for the past 10 years.

Arthur was born in Yonkers on Feb. 11, 1947, where he was raised by his loving parents, Arthur and Edith (Conti) Foley, in the Park Hill section of the city.

He attended Yonkers schools, which included Sacred Heart High School. An avid swimmer and dancer in his youth, he also was adept at roller and ice skating and later bike riding. He was somewhat of a history buff and the “go-to guy” when it came to family history. He loved to cook (and eat!) and for a while worked in southwest Yonkers restaurants.

Arthur is survived by his older brother, Robert (Bob) Foley, and sister-in-law Mary Foley of Cortlandt Manor, who were his faithful companions. He also has three older sisters, Edith, Kathleen and Jacqueline. He has seven nieces and nephews, nine grandnieces and grandnephews and numerous cousins around the country.

Arthur was a devout Roman Catholic who prayed the Rosary and was devoted to Our Lady of Fatima, Padre Pio and prayed daily to St. Dymphna and the Blessed Mother. When he was able-bodied in his younger years, he was always trying to help the less fortunate at St. Denis parish in Yonkers.

Yorktown Funeral Home handled the arrangements. There was a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Cortlandt on Apr. 24. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Gardens for the Handicapped, 1680 Strawberry Rd., Mohegan Lake, N.Y. 10547.