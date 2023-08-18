Arrests Made for Stolen Property from Southeast Business

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Multiple individuals from Connecticut were recently apprehended by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department after two incidents of stolen property from a Southeast business.

On Aug. 8, at approximately 4:10 p.m., deputies observed individuals entering and leaving a store and delivering items to a vehicle in the parking lot. The individuals were dressed in bubble jackets that were out of place for the weather and appeared to have secreted items under the jackets. Deputies quickly took these individuals and the others in the vehicle into custody without incident.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the suspects had stolen approximately $3,000 worth of various tools from the store. Arrested were Torrance Pettway, 45, and James Brown, 43. They were each charged with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Conspiracy 5th degree, and Petit Larceny.

Charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Conspiracy 5th degree were Michael Young, 44, Sheila Marie Ayala, 37, and Johannson Randolph, 55. All of the suspects are from Bridgeport, CT.

Ayala and Young were processed and released with an appearance ticket for the Southeast Court. Due to their prior criminal history, Pettway, Brown, and Randolph were held for arraignment.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies were called to the same business for a larceny that had just occurred. An alert was put out to local police agencies for the vehicle that had fled the scene. While deputies were interviewing store managers, a New York State trooper stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle on I-84 eastbound near Starr Ridge Rd. It was determined that the individuals in this vehicle were the ones who were responsible for the theft and assault of the store employee as they attempted to flee. Located inside the vehicle were stolen tools totaling approximately $3,600.

Arrested were Antwaun Roach-Baptiste, 34, of West Haven, CT, for Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, Misdemeanor Conspiracy 5th degree, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Assault in the 3rd degree. Tyler Paolini, 29, of Trumbull, CT, was charged with the Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, Misdemeanor Conspiracy 5th degree, and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree. Mark Warcholic, 35, from Stratford, CT, was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, and Misdemeanor Conspiracy 5th degree.

All suspects were arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court before the Honorable Judge Vercollone. Roach-Baptiste was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility without bail to await a bail hearing. Paolini and Warcholic were also sent back to Corrections for an ankle monitor and to report to Probation.