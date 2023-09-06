Arrest Made for ATV Attack at Yorktown Ballfield

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 60-year-old man was injured last week after he tried to prevent some individuals operating ATVs from damaging the Hunterbrook Ballfield in Yorktown.

Yorktown Police responded to the field at 2406 Hunterbrook Rd. Aug. 27 at about 2:43 p.m. to investigate a report of a male unconscious after being struck by an ATV.

A probe at the scene revealed an individual, later identified as Kyle Frankild, 21, of Yorktown, intentionally drove an ATV into the male victim at a high rate of speed, causing a serious leg injury, as well as injuries to the victim’s head and chest. Frankild then fled the scene.

The victim was tended to by the officers and Mohegan Fire Department and was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Advanced Life Support. A friend of the victim said he was released from the hospital and was able to walk his daughter down the aisle during a wedding this past weekend in Texas.

Frankild, who sustained injuries to his face in the incident, was arrested Aug. 28 at Westchester Medical Center. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree, a Class B felony.

An investigation is continuing. No other arrests have been made.