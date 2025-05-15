Armonk’s Main Street Built on Mom and Pops, Not Big Boxes

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Chloe Kohl

Even a simple stroll through downtown Armonk makes one thing clear: this is a community built around small businesses—not big chains—setting it apart from many others across Westchester and the country.

Mom-and-pop shops dominate Main Street, with just one exception: a lone CVS. In an era of chain-store sprawl, Armonk’s independent spirit gives the downtown its distinct charm.

Rather than Pizza Hut or Chipotle, Armonk boasts Broadway North Pizzeria and Casa Tequila, local restaurants that encapsulate the community’s small-business feel.

Hickory & Tweed, one of the oldest businesses in Armonk, has thrived for more than six decades as a local staple. Mac Beitzel, whose family purchased the shop in 1985, reflected on the establishment’s role in the community. The store originally opened in 1961.

“It’s viewed as an institution in Armonk,” says Beitzel. Many community members consider Hickory & Tweed their go-to shop for skiing and biking equipment.

Beitzel noted that Hickory & Tweed is truly part of the community—a two-way relationship where town officials welcome and support local businesses, and the shop gives back by supporting initiatives within the Byram Hills schools and generally engaging in civic affairs.

Armonk is also home to many newer shops, some of which have used the hamlet as a launching pad for growth elsewhere.

One example is Sugar Hi, a bakery and candy store opened in 2017 by a pair of Armonk residents. The business has “grown tremendously,” said Hillary Assael, one of the founders of Sugar Hi alongside her twin sister, Elissa Weinhoff.

Assael had exciting news to share during a recent visit by a reporter — Sugar Hi is opening a new location in Boca, Florida, and now ships its products nationwide. Yet even with the expansion, Assael emphasized how meaningful it is to remain part of the Armonk community.

“We are our customers,” Assael explained. “We know how they live,” referring to the holidays and traditions unique to Armonk. She observed how the close connection with their customers is what truly drives their success.

Of course, not all business owners are Armonk residents. Laura June, owner of Make Believe Books, opened the shop only two years ago. June joked that Make Believe Books “doesn’t belong in Armonk.”

“It’s a little quirky, and that’s why people like it,” said June, highlighting the shop’s flower print wallpaper and bright posters that differ from the more traditional decorations seen in other stores.

Beyond retail, Armonk boasts many beloved local restaurants. Beehive, a family-owned spot that calls itself “a neighborhood restaurant created by a family that loves to eat,” perfectly “matches the community,” said owner Valerie Ladis.

“Beehive is a small, family-owned business located in a small family town,” Ladis explained, also sharing how the cozy atmosphere and family recipes mirror the warmth of Armonk. It’s clear that area patrons agree – nearly every table was full on a recent Friday afternoon, only 30 minutes from closing time.

Walking through Armonk’s busy downtown, it’s hard to imagine that, until fairly recently, Main Street wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today.

Former North Castle Town Supervisor Michael Schiliro said when he moved to the community in 1999, “there were about 2-4 restaurants in the Armonk Hamlet. Today, there are about 16-19, but 1-2 more are being added.”

Schiliro expanded on the factors behind Armonk’s growth, highlighting the crucial role walkability has played.

“Making a community pedestrian-friendly is critical to its success,” Schiliro said.

Edward Woodyard, a co-founder of the Armonk Chamber of Commerce, highlighted just how actively local businesses support community events.

He’s played a key role in organizing cherished Amronk events like the annual Art Show and the Frosty Day Parade. The celebrations are made possible by local businesses, many of which factor them into their annual budgets.

“Armonk throws a party. Everyone participates, and everyone is welcome,” Woodyard emphasized. “Businesses open up their stores to join this party.”