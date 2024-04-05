Armonk Woman Killed as Toppled Tree Falls on Her Car During Storm

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 50-year-old Armonk woman was killed as she was driving home in a rainstorm Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on her car while traveling on Route 128.

North Castle police identified the woman on Thursday as Catherine Tusiani, the sole occupant in the car, a 2021 Toyota. Police said Tusiani was driving northbound between School Street and Leisure Farm Road at about 5:30 p.m. when a tree came down striking her car and killing her.

Police Chief Peter Simonsen said the freak accident occurred as winds picked up in areas of town during the storm. He said the Westchester County Medical Examiner will eventually release the cause of death.

“Today a husband doesn’t have his wife and their children no longer have their mother,” Simonsen said. “It’s a terrible tragedy.”

Published reports stated that Tusiani was the wife of Michael Tusiani, a senior vice president of partnerships with the New York Yankees. On Thursday afternoon, the Yankees released a statement mourning Mrs. Tusiani’s passing.

“Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani,” the club said in a statement. “Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family.

“As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alexa and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”