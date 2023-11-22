Armonk Pizzeria Weathers Backlash Over Israeli Flag; Patrons Rally to Help

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

When Mark Mazzotta decided about two weeks ago to hang the Israeli flag outside Amore Pizza & Italian Kitchen, the establishment he owns in downtown Armonk, he figured he would receive some negative reaction.

For about a week, he noticed an obvious downturn. Some patrons would call for reservations or to pick up their order to go, would see the white and blue flag not far from the American flag and cancel their reservations. Others would refuse to accept their order and pay before walking out.

“Naturally, you get a little scared, the business drops, you get a little nervous,” Mazzotta acknowledged. “A couple of strong, unnerving comments made us nervous, but we just kept it up.”

By the middle of last week, however, once word got out into the community that business was sagging, Mazzotta saw a 180-degree turn. The orders and the customers showing up to eat a meal or to get a pizza was at such a volume that his staff was hard-pressed to keep up with the work.

But for Mazzotta, even as some people walked out, he wanted to support those in the Jewish community, some of whom have been profoundly affected by the terrorist attacks and the ensuring war. Some of those people have been loyal customers for 30 years.

Early last week there was also social media chatter urging people to drop by and support the business.

Mazzotta said it wasn’t like he did it to be controversial or try to get publicity.

“My brother and I have been serving this community for over three decades and some of the people, many of the people, kids’ kids, are like family to us, really close friends, bonds, incredible relationships we’ve had over the past 30-year run,” said Mazzotta of his restaurant on Kent Place, where he’s now been for over a decade after moving from the Armonk Town Center.

“So we have had incredible loyalty, and I am closer to some of these people then I am my own family, extended family. So I just wanted to show our solidarity in support because they support us.”

Mazzotta said in the past week there have been customers he hasn’t seen in more than 20 years, who have come up from Scarsdale, where he once had a location, after they learned of the backlash.

The outpouring has been almost overwhelming for Mazzotta, who felt that supporting Israel was the fight thing for him to do. He called it “an incredible positive wave that has come over and has descended upon us.”

“We didn’t do it to win anybody over,” he said. “We did it because the people who have been on our side supporting us, helped us stay here, that we’ve become very close, like family. That’s how we give back and show our gratitude and give our loyalty back.”

For the immediate future, Mazzotta intends to keep up the Israeli flag, although he will likely take in both flags should there be some inclement winter weather.

Otherwise, he vows to keep it up as long as he feels it’s needed.

“Hey, this is what we believe,” Mazzotta said. “You don’t have to be Jewish to support Israel.”