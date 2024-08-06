Arena Believes That New York’s 40th Senate District Deserves Better

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

State Senate candidate Gina Arena is running in the 40th District for the safety and prosperity of New Yorkers. Her opponent, Sen. Peter Harckham, favors and enacts the kind of progressive policies that have destroyed the quality of life in other far-left-run cities. Here are just a few examples:

Sen. Harckham is a co-sponsor of New York’s disastrous no cash bail legislation, which ensures that violent criminals remain free to re-offend.

He is sponsoring a bill that would ensure healthcare coverage for illegal immigrants, in addition to the other benefits that attract them to our state – benefits that stress our medical facilities, schools and housing.

To pay for it, Sen. Harckham proposes a full state government takeover of healthcare that would raise personal income taxes from 6.65 to 18.3 percent for those earning more than $150,000. At the same time, New Yorkers should expect less for more – fewer public services, less for schools, etc. – all while paying more in taxes (and for gas and groceries).

Sen. Harckham puts Albany above home rule. He has attempted to eliminate local zoning in our district to create high-density housing in our small communities and to take control of land for industrial projects, such as the largest lithium battery farm in America. Only the huge public blowback convinced him to change his actions. But what’s next?

As for mandates, his keystone legislation requires that all new cars in New York be electric vehicles by 2035, regardless if New Yorkers want or can afford them. He also supports that taxpayers subsidize various medical procedures, whether they agree with them or not.

New York leads exit migration nationwide; Sen. Harckham’s continued legislation will drive even more taxpayers and business from our state.

By contrast, Gina Arena is a voice for common sense.

Gina has raised her family in New York and wants them to have the opportunity to thrive here. She believes in accountability. She supports the rule of law and consequences for breaking the law, which keeps us all safe.

Gina Arena advocates for fiscal responsibility, realizing that taxpayer money is our money. She understands that parents know what is best for their children, and that government should not dictate what cars to drive and appliances to buy. She recognizes that home rule and small government lead to better decisions and more prosperity.

New Yorkers have suffered enough under the progressive oppression that Peter Harckham represents. Change is overdue. Gina Arena is the right candidate for the state Senate to represent we the people in Albany.

Elizabeth Lynch

Briarcliff Manor