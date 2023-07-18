Areas Reps Are Hard at Work to Help Putnam Resident Recover From Storm

On the morning following the July 9 storm and flash flooding in Putnam County and other parts of the Hudson Valley, I was on the ground with my local, state and federal colleagues to inspect and assess the extensive damage suffered by Putnam Valley and Philipstown homeowners and residents. I continue to be in close contact with Congressman Mike Lawler, Assemblyman Matt Slater and local officials, discussing next steps and urging Albany to do more.

Though I was pleased that our efforts yielded at least a state recognition of the emergency conditions in Putnam County, local property owners and others still require a full-court press consisting of state and federal resources to assess the extent of long-term damages there and fund a lasting recovery effort.

As the state senator representing Philipstown and Putnam Valley, I am committed to getting results for our local residents already frustrated by the pace of the remediation. My office has put together a list of storm-recovery resources for families and individuals to use, including a self-reporting tool that puts them in touch with state agencies that can prioritize their needs.

We will remain in communication with our local, state and federal partners to make sure that any and all available monies are redirected to the immediate concerns of Putnam County residents hardest hit by the storm. One place to start for the governor and others is spinning up unallocated funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as soon as possible.

Only by working together can we achieve the results Putnam Valley and Philipstown residents deserve. I am grateful to Rep. Lawler, Assemblyman Slater and local officials for their robust efforts on behalf of our constituents. I look forward to continuing this rock-solid partnership as the recovery phase continues in the weeks to come.

Rob Rolison

State Senator, 39th District