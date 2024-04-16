Are These ‘Accomplishments’ Anything to Be Proud of?

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Curiously, Paul Jaffe’s letter to the editor in The Examiner dated April 2-April 8 (“Criticism of Trump Fails to Acknowledge His Accomplishments in Office”), referred to Donald Trump’s “accomplishments” as President but did not enumerate them.

Clearly, we need to rectify this. The following is a list of his many accomplishments:

Built a wall on the border with Mexico and have Mexico pay for it.

Immigration and border control laws.

Infrastructure bill.

Botched COVID response costing countless lives and giving unsound and deadly medical advice.

New, more affordable and comprehensive health plans.

Increased deficit by $8 trillion.

Incited Capitol riot and did nothing to stop it.

Treason.

Tried to overturn vote.

Stole and lied about top secret documents.

Embraced dictators and denigrated allies.

Demeaned our military heroes (like John McCain) and others who gave their lives for their country.

We need to set the record straight by making everyone aware of them.

Harry Harrison

White Plains