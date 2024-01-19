Another Leadership Change at CareMount/Optum: CEO Conroy Exiting 

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Optum Health Tri-State Chief Executive Officer Kevin Conroy has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the organization, The Examiner learned Friday afternoon.

The news comes on the heels of last month’s departure of Dr. Scott Hayworth, former president of Optum Tri-State, and the longtime head of CareMount/MKMG before Optum acquired the medical group.

Caitlin Zulla, CEO of Optum Health East, announced the personnel decision in a company email on Friday. She said a search is underway for Conroy’s successor and noted how she would be serving as the chief executive officer of Optum Tri-State during the transition.

Zulla served as chief administrative officer and chief financial officer before becoming a CEO.

Conroy’s last day with Optum is Wednesday, Feb. 7. He joined CareMount Medical Group in 2014 and Optum Health after its 2021 acquisition.

Hayworth left the organization effective Dec. 29 of last year.

Examiner Media Publisher Adam Stone prepared a series of 11 columns since December of 2022 exploring various patient complaints and myriad concerns about the medical group, including allegations of “double billing.”

The most recent installment uncovered the outsourcing of the pre-certification process to an Indian firm and related care coordination disruptions.

Conroy started in the CEO role last January after holding other positions at CareMount Medical for almost a decade.

As public backlash began to widen about Optum’s shortcomings last year, Conroy distributed an open letter to the community, outlining steps on how the company planned to improve service at the troubled local healthcare giant, including through the addition of physicians and clinicians.

“The entire Optum team is committed to ensuring that we are here for you when you need us,” he wrote at the time, in the Feb. 20, 2023 letter.

This story is developing and will be updated with relevant details as they become available.