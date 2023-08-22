Ann Mullahy

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Ann (Fran) Mullahy of Hawthorne peacefully passed away at the age of 82 at Westchester Medical Center on Aug. 16, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary Mullahy and sister of Mary “Mae” Hysler (nee Mullahy).

Fran enjoyed her career teaching elementary school in the Bronx and eventually retired from the New York City Board of Education. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling around the world, especially on cruise ships and exploring different cultures. Fran also loved swimming and spent many summers at the Mount Pleasant Pool doing laps and socializing.

The family is grateful to the wonderful doctors at Westchester Medical Center and Greenwich Hospital for their skilled and compassionate care, as well as King Street Rehabilitation Center, where Fran was always in good hands.

Fran is survived by her brother, John “Jackie” Mullahy; her nephew, Vicenzio (Anthony) Hysler, and his wife, Emmy; and her niece, Donna Hysler.

Family and friends were invited to Beecher Flooks Funeral Home on Aug. 18 for visitation. A Mass of Christian burial was held immediately afterward at Holy Rosary Church followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to the Boys Town organization in Boys Town, Neb.