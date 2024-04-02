Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Ann Baker was born on Apr. 5, 1959, in North Tarrytown to Theresa Callaghan and James Duggan. She was a teacher at Our Lady of Sorrows in White Plains for 41 years. She passed away on Mar. 26 at 64 years old.

Ann received immense much joy out of forming the young minds of all the children she taught through the years and left lasting impacts on her students.

Ann leaves behind her children, Raymond (Laura) and Ryan (Julianna); her brother, Jay Duggan; sisters Mary King (Brian), Rita Dunnings (Tom) and Maureen Athens (Rich); nephews Kenny Dunnings (Sam), Jason Duggan (Amanda) and Bryan Duggan (Annmarie); nieces Teresa Goldstein (Dave), Caitlin Dunnings, Alyssa Duggan, Lexi Athens and Kalieghanne Athens; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Raymond, her mother, Theresa, her father, James, and her brother, Billy Duggan.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Apr. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc., 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. The funeral will be on Saturday, Apr. 6 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, 920 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Support Connection.