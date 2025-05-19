And Down the Stretch They Come, Time to Wear Game Faces

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Over the course of my 35+ years along the Section 1 circuit, the spring postseason is usually the one that presents the most excitement, given the number of tournaments, the vast amount of student athletes involved, the change in weather and the specter of graduation, year-end ceremony and summer vacation.

The only problem is; spring! This week’s forecast, as of Monday’s deadline, calls for more gloom and doom this week from Wednesday through Saturday, with temps dipping back into the 40s on Thursday #Brutal.

We’ll have to wait and see how this affects finesse and skill on lax greens where HORACE GREELEY has showcased the No.1 and No.2 Class B seeds on the boys’ and girls’ tournaments, respectively. The state-ranked (No.5) Quakers (12-3 overall, 10-2 in Section 1) are currently on the opposite side of the boys’ bracket of No.3 YORKTOWN, ranked No.14 in NYS. We’ve been hyping this championship rematch all season, anticipating Greeley’s first-ever sectional title, but the two-time defending champion Huskers (9-7, 7-3) haven’t lived up to expectations, and the 19-7 thumping they took at the hands of Class C state-ranked (No.1) Rye is proof and then some. I can’t recall too many, if any, 12-goal beatings against Section 1 competition for the 42-time Section 1 champs.

That said, the hype is still real. Yorktown, should they survive, would be wise to carbon-copy the approach Somers took against Greeley… pressuring the hell out of them and being physical. Somers did just that and Greeley buckled in that instance, but the Quakers are chomping for a seventh sectional championship chance at Yorktown, in which they are 0-6 and have been reminded often in this space.

“We are definitely ready,” All-Section Quaker M Jameson Blakslee said. “We are playing great and fast. That first sectional title is definitely in the back of our minds, but of course we’re just focusing on our next game.”

Fifth-seeded MAHOPAC, No.6 LAKELAND/PANAS, No.7 BREWSTER and No.8 FOX LANE round out the field, meaning we likely get a look at a Greeley vs. Fox Lane opening round should the seeds hold true. That would pit Brewster against No.2 Harrison in a potential bracket-busting situation and a rematch of the Huskies 8-7 win over the Bears in mid-April. If when the seeds are announced Tuesday and they hold as current, we would be treated to yet another rendition of the Yorktown vs. Lakeland/Panas rivalry with the winner reaching the Final 4. We still like Mahopac’s path, as they would visit No.4 Clarkstown South, even though South crushed the Wolf Pac, 11-2, back in early April #HeadScratcher. Mahopac has been a different team ever since.

State-ranked (No.4) PLEASANTVILLE locked down the No.1 seed in Class D and could get a gander at No.5 BRIARCLIFF in the semis before a likely showdown with second-seeded and state-ranked (No.7) Bronxville for all the marbles at Charlie Field in Yorktown on June 4.

“It’s very nice to be able to play our final playoff games at home with having the one seed,” said senior cranker Nicholas Reich, who notched the game-winning goal in the final seconds of a 14-13 win over Class C’s Pelham, ranked No.8 in the state, last week.

“That was a great game and much needed, especially after our three week league game stretch. It was a great test for us and awesome to come away with a win. The guys are just so pumped and ready to defend that title. We’ve got some time to prepare, which is very beneficial. We’re gonna make the most of it. It’s crunch time now, we’re locked in and ready to create our destiny.”

We’ve been saying for months now that second-seeded SOMERS, ranked No.3 in NYS, would be headed for a Class C collision battle with top-seeded Rye, and sources throughout the section say to book it for June 3rd at Charlie Murphy Field in Yorktown. Look, Pearl River, Pelham and Tappan Zee have had historic seasons by their standards, but they don’t have the star power or depth to match the Tuskers and/or Garnets.

“We are definitely ready, but our mindset is to take it day by day and game by game focusing on our game and making sure we play a complete game all four quarters,” Notre Dame-bound and All-Section Tusker M Miguel Iglesias said. “If we can focus on that and play Somers lacrosse the playoffs will be fun.”

GIRLS LAX

State-ranked (No.3) PLEASANTVILLE is clearly the team to beat in Class D, securing the No.1 seed, but the battle-tested Panthers know full well that likely No.3 seed Bronxville, No.7 in NYS, has a way of delivering the goods at the most opportune times, having won nine straight Section 1 titles. Like the P’Ville boys, the lady Panthers could see No.2 BRIARCLIFF in the finals if they can clear Bronxville in the semis.

Top-seeded and state-ranked (No.7) FOX LANE is on course to collide with second-seeded rival HORACE GREELEY, ranked No.9 in NYS. Unless, if the current seeds hold form, the Foxes could see No.5 YORKTOWN, ranked No.10 in NYS, in what would be a whale of a semifinal battle as the tradition-rich Huskers will try to stick-check their way to the finals, which is where they often end up. Don’t sleep on third-seeded Ursuline, though. The reigning Section 1 champion Quakers know that all too well, having won a close call, 12-10, in early April. Yorktown and Ursuline are the monkey wrenches for all things, including a potential Fox Lane/Greeley finale.

BASEBALL

Today is win-or-go-home day on local diamonds, and baseball can be predictably cruel in a one-and-done scenario. All it takes is one hot hurler to shut down a dynamic lineup, know your role, do your job, and best of luck, men.

In Class AA, a bevy of Examiner-area teams are getting after it, including state-ranked (No.15) YORKTOWN and (No.17) FOX LANE are the No.1 and 2 seeds, respectively, aligned on a collision course, unless fourth-seeded MAHOPAC can greet Yorktown with a mild-upset in the sectional semis (the two teams split), or No.5 SOMERS, No.10 BREWSTER, No.11 GREELEY or No.12 CARMEL can bust up a bracket.

We do expect Somers to do its part with senior ace Andrew Kapika on the hill against the Rams today (Monday). The Fordham-bound RHP is just three K’s shy of 200 for his brilliant four-year career.

“I think we have a great team and a team that loves baseball and likes to work hard,” said Kapika, who was just a freshman on Somers’ 2022 sectional championship team. “When our bats are hot there’s nobody we can’t beat. We have a great pitching staff and great coaches guiding us.”

To win its first sectional title since the mid-90s, Mahopac would have to take out No.13 Roosevelt before taking aim at the Somers/Carmel winner in the quarters and potentially Yorktown in the semis.

“We are definitely confident heading into the playoffs,” said slugging Mahopac C Drew Lichtenberger. “When RJ (Grabeklis) and Masc (ace Nick Masciarelli) are on the mound, we feel as if we are unbeatable. On the other side of the ball our lineup is deep. We got guys one through nine who can get up to the plate and get a job done when needed.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Wolf Pac plays this: Does Coach Anthony Nappi burn ace Masciarelli (40 IP, 68 whiffs, 3 ER, 11 hits allowed) in the opening round, or does he save one of the section’s premier hurlers for Somers in the quarters?

Yorktown was crowned league champs after defeating Somers, 9-2, behind Brian White (2-3, R, 3 SB), Aidan Flynn (3-4, RBI), Lirim Biberaj (2-3, 2B, 3RBI), Gabe Iavarone (2RBI) to finish the regular season at 17-3, one of the finest campaigns in school history. They also swept the Tuskers in a 5-2 win behind P Luke Esposito (4IP, 4H, 0,ER, 1BB, 4K).

The one team nobody bets against is Fox Lane, which has seen sophomore Jackson Carroll (4-0) emerge as a go-to guy on the bump. The young RHP has dazzled to the tune of a 1.79 ERA with 26 whiffs over 31 frames. Senior Brady Hopkins has proven a reliable starter and senior Will Rudolph (1.19 ERA) is a top-notch closer (3 saves, 17 K, 17 IP). The Foxes split the season-series with No.3 Clarkstown South, which is clearly the biggest threat on that side of the bracket. Brewster hopes to prove us wrong in the opening round.

In Class A, state-ranked (No.15) WALTER PANAS, the 2023 sectional champs and 2024 runner-ups, caught the top seed, which put the Panthers on the same side of the bracket as fifth-seeded CROTON, ranked No.25 in the state. That’d be a juicy semifinal matchup, so let’s make that happen, gang.

“The boys are hot and ready to go,” Panas C Gianni Generoso exclaimed! “We have a great mindset heading into this week and are ready to start rolling. I’m healthy and looking forward to another appearance at Purchase. We understand it’s not going to be easy and we can’t underestimate anyone, but we are confident in our abilities and expect to win and will do whatever it takes to do so.”

Class B PUTNAM VALLEY, ranked No.5 in NYS, has secured the No.1 seed and remains the favorites going into the Class B tourney, and Coach Joe Nats’ Tiger had best find their way to the finals (at the very least) in what is a nine-team field loaded with teams the Valley SHOULD beat. No.2 BRIARCLIFF, which shut PV down, 5-0 earlier this season, carries a significant threat to what would be the Tigers’ first-ever Section 1 title #NowOrNeverBoys.

SOFTBALL

Despite some solid seasons and great production, it’s going to be a rough road to hoe for Class AA Examiner-area teams, including likely No.6 seeded YORKTOWN, No.7 SOMERS, No.10 FOX LANE and No.12 CARMEL. All are looking at a bracket-busting opportunity in this week’s first round.

No.15 BREWSTER, No.16 GREELEY, No.17 PANAS and No.18 MAHOPAC could be lined up for outbracket games against each other, which will be determined in Monday afternoon’s seed meeting. All are looking to knock off the powers that be, including state-ranked (No.1) Clarkstown South and No.2 Ursuline.

In Class A, third-seeded and state-ranked (No.13) HEN HUD is the area’s top challenger, but No.7 PLEASANTVILLE, No.8 LAKELAND and No.10 WESTLAKE have all had excellent seasons and round out the Ex-area teams looking to challenge in what looks like a pretty wide open field.

Photo Credits: DAVID TABER/CHRIS SMAJLAJ