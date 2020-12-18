Alzheimer’s Association to Offer Virtual Educational, Social Programs

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter will host a series of free virtual events via Zoom from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31.

The Hudson Valley Chapter serves families living with dementia in seven counties in New York, including Putnam, Westchester, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster, and leads the way in ending Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. The organization strives to admonish it by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

To register for any of these programs, which are supported in part by a grant from the New York State Department of Health, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800.272.3900 or click the link in the program name to register online.

Something for Alz: Musical Mornings will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 21. This music program is people with dementia and their family caregivers with music therapist Sharon Pelcher-Rao, MA, LCAT.

Memory Cafe will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Memory Cafe is a social program for people with early-stage dementia and their family caregivers. This program will feature holiday music with Melinda Burgard, a music therapist who has worked with people for dementia for more than 30 years, including leading Alzheimer’s Music Socials and sessions at Wellness Retreats. Pre-screening is required for this early-stage group.

Something for Alz: Musical Mornings will be held noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. This music program is for people with dementia and their family caregivers with music therapist Sharon Pelcher-Rao, MA, LCAT.

Living with Alzheimer’s: For Early-Stage Caregivers will be held 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. This educational program will provide practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage.

AlzWell Social Club will be held 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26. This social program is for people with dementia and their family caregivers, and features movement to music, a support group with art therapists, dance and other activities.

Something for Alz: Musical Mornings will be held 11 a.m. to noon. on Monday, Dec. 28. This music program is people with dementia and their family caregivers with music therapist Sharon Pelcher-Rao, MA, LCAT.

Something for Alz: Musical Mornings will be held noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. This music program is people with dementia and their family caregivers with music therapist Sharon Pelcher-Rao, MA, LCAT.

To learn more about the programs and services offered locally, visit alz.org/hudsonvalley.