Allowing Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers for Limited Time Periods Isn't Helping Anyone

As I sit in my home office and listen to the incessant buzz-saw whine of gas-powered leaf blowers throughout my neighborhood, I wonder: With such valid reasons to ban these harmful tools in my village from the middle of May through September each year, why would those same valid reasons not apply to April, or October, or any day on the calendar?

The noise pollution, the air pollution, the negative health impacts for workers, do these inherent traits of gas-powered leaf blowers mysteriously appear and disappear depending on the day they are being used? No, they certainly don’t.

Seth A. Gladstone
Pleasantville

