Alexander Appointed City Manager in Peekskill

By Rick Pezzullo

City Comptroller Matthew C. Alexander was appointed by the Peekskill Common Council last week to be the new City Manager.

Alexander is succeeding Andy Stewart, who left in mid-March to assume the role of Village Administrator for Nyack. Per the City Charter, Alexander will assume residency within the City of Peekskill for the duration of his appointment.

“I would like to thank the mayor and the council for appointing me to be the next City Manager,” said Alexander. “I have enjoyed working in Peekskill and look forward to leading the city in its continued growth and revitalization as City Manager.”

“We are excited to have Matt assume the role as our City Manager and look forward to continuing our working relationship with him,” said Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, and enthusiasm makes him the perfect fit to lead our city forward.”

Prior to his appointment as City Manager, Alexander served as the city’s comptroller since 2020. As comptroller, he worked with the city’s management team to settle labor contracts which had been delayed many years due to the pandemic, provided guidance to the Council and City Manager regarding critical investment decisions, and prepared the annual budget.

Under his leadership as comptroller, the city received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report. Before working for the City of Peekskill, Alexander was mayor of Wappingers Falls for 14 years, where he helped lead the economic development and revitalization of the area.