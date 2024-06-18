Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Dr. Alan Poritzky, a distinguished dental professional in Cortlandt, died peacefully on June 8. He was 88.

Born Nov. 17, 1935, in Peekskill, he graduated from Peekskill High School, and his thirst for knowledge led him to Hobart College, where he studied biology and chemistry from 1954 to 1956. His academic journey continued at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his doctor of dental surgery degree in 1960. His commitment to his profession was unwavering and he quickly became a respected figure in the field of dentistry.

For nearly five decades, Poritzky ran a successful general practice in Cortlandt, where he was known for his gentle touch and warm bedside manner. His professional affiliations with the American Dental Association, where he was recognized as a Life Member, and the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity, were a testament to his dedication to the dental community.

Outside of his professional life, he was a devoted husband to his wife, Ann Cantone, and a loving father to his children, Jeffrey and Sharon Feldman (Rod). He also cherished his role as a stepfather to Thomas (Kristin), Philip Deacon and John (Lindsay) Deacon.

His family was the centerpiece of his life, and he took great joy in being a grandfather to his nine adoring grandchildren. His love for his family was palpable and his guidance was a constant source of strength.

Dr. Poritzky’s life was one of purpose, service and love. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his spirit will live on through the countless lives he touched. He was a beacon of light in his community, and his memory will be cherished forever.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org or Chabad of Yorktown at https://www.chabadyorktown.com/.