AFC Urgent Care in Yorktown to Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary

AFC Urgent Care, in the BJ’s Plaza in Yorktown Heights, is proud to announce it will be celebrating its two-year anniversary on Monday, February 5. To celebrate, the center will have free giveaways, raffles and wellness tips/information throughout the month of February.

“Throughout our two years we have been actively involved in the Yorktown community, through event sponsorships, health fairs, speaking engagements and wellness programs / memberships,” stated Kellie Slater, Outreach and Marketing Director. “We are proud of the work we have done and in two short years have continued our mission of being ‘the heart of our community.’”

AFC Urgent Care offers a variety of diagnostic and treatment options and works closely with each patient. With an on-site lab and digital X-ray, enabling our board-certified doctors to diagnose and treat illnesses and set broken bones, all under one roof we are able to determine the best course of care in a quick and efficient manner. Additional services include all typical urgent care services, plus pre-employment exams, drug testing, breathe alcohol tests, sports and school physicals, DOT physicals, pre-surgical physicals and vaccinations, including travel vaccinations.

AFC Yorktown has been led by Rajesh Gupta, MD. “I am so proud of our AFC family and am excited to celebrate our two-year anniversary with our friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Gupta, who has 30 years of experience in the ER. “Being involved with my patients and having a direct connection with them is so very important. Developing relationships, building stronger ties with the community and serving our patients with the best quality of care in an economical manner, at times and location convenient to our patients is why we are here.”

AFC Urgent Care Yorktown accepts most insurance, including Tri-Care, Medicaid and Medicare, as well as affordable cash and credit card rates for self-pay patients. Open seven days a week – Hours of operation: M-F 8 a.m.-8 p.m., S-S 8 a.m.-5 p.m.