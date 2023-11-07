Adrienne Hopkins

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Adrienne Ann Hopkins, born Oct. 31, 1934, of Pleasantville, passed away of natural causes on Oct. 26, surrounded by her faithful and loving family.

Adrienne was the middle of three children raised in Silver Lake, N.Y. She had a faithful and loving partner of over 50 years in Daniel Santagata, a decorated World War II veteran, residing in Stamford Conn. Adrienne raised three sons in Thornwood, where she resided until she downsized to Foxwood Condominiums in Pleasantville.

Dan Santagata survives Adrienne at the current age of 99 years old. Adrienne is survived by her three sons, Keith, Douglas and Brian Hopkins; six grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Meagan, Emily, William and Samuel; and one great-grandchild, River, and a future great-grandchild in December 2023.

During the 1970s and ‘80s, Adrienne was the executive assistant to George Morrow who served as the highway superintendent and town supervisor of the Town of Mount Pleasant, and was Westchester County clerk for three terms (1974-1983).

Before her retirement in 2000, Adrienne was an accomplished legal secretary for the state of New York, assisting the honorable Judge W. Denis Donovan in Westchester County Family Court and then the state Supreme Court of New York.

Adrienne will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery alongside her loving parents, Leo and Eleanor Millette, and her oldest brother, Richard Millette. Her younger brother Peter Millette lays in rest in Eliot, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at https://curealz.org/