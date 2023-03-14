Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Abzun’s Dedication to Mt. Kisco is Quality Next Mayor Should Have

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

We are shocked to learn that the Mount Kisco Democratic Committee is not endorsing the deputy mayor, Lisa Abzun, for mayor.

We came to know Lisa through the Mount Kisco Arts Council, of which she is the chairperson. We were so impressed by her dedication to the arts and the artists. Lisa has worked tirelessly to do the best for the village. She cares deeply about the issues that affect the daily lives of every resident, such as keeping Mount Kisco an affordable community.

Lisa is visible, reachable and listens to what the community has to say. When the new walkways were installed throughout the village, the library memorial bricks were displaced. We reached out to Lisa. She helped us have them reinstalled at the library where they belong.

We love seeing her walk around the village, being part of the community. People reach out to her or wave hello as they pass by. We watch the Village Board meetings on TV and know how seriously she takes her job. We have never gotten the impression that she was a rubber stamp to Mayor Picinich. On the contrary, she has always been a free thinker with strong opinions, always looking for what is best for Mount Kisco.

Lisa, a lifelong Mount Kisco resident, cares deeply about the village and its residents. Everyone should cast their vote for Lisa Abzun.

Tony and Angela Giardina
Mount Kisco

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Somers’ Refusal to Allow Absentee Ballots in Sewer Vote is Devious

Putnam County Legislature Must Commit to Protecting Our Water

Unsubstantiated Claims About Harckham’s Record is Fearmongering