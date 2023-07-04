Abzun Thanks Mount Kisco Voters for the Support in the Primary

Someone recently said to me “Lisa, every time my family attends something within the village, which makes us recognize how happy we are that we chose to move to Mount Kisco, you have been a part of. You are a big part of why Mount Kisco feels like a community.”

I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the voters who came out on Democratic primary election day to choose me as their candidate for mayor in November’s general election. I am appreciative that our message of civility, compassion, authenticity and honest connection resonated with the community and with voters.

It has been quite some years since Mount Kisco has held a local primary, and I thank voters for engaging in the process. It provided me with improved opportunity to listen to the whole community, not just Democrats. It is evident from the outcome of the election on Tuesday night and from supporters across the village that most agree with our focus to move Mount Kisco forward in a positive direction engaging in civil discourse and working toward realistic creative solutions – supporting all Mount Kisco residents, our volunteers, small businesses and stakeholder organizations that serve the village.

I am filled with love and respect and am deeply humbled as I recognize the extraordinary effort and dedication of my grassroots campaign team and community supporters that are at the heart of last Tuesday’s election night success. We began this campaign in a snowstorm in February, with effort from neighbors and friends from across the village gathering signatures.

I am so grateful for the support you’ve offered to me, my family and one another on behalf of this campaign. Thank you for stepping in and offering the best of yourselves, your energy, your encouragement, your insight and healing. Thank you for opening up your living rooms, dining room tables and front porches. The challenges we have experienced, and the support you have shown throughout, is not lost on me. I am humbled as I recognize your kindness.

Thank you for your remarkable organizing, your positive energy, your creative spirit, your immeasurable friendship and guidance. I am so fortunate to work alongside you, toward the common purpose of uplifting the community, and keeping to our commitment and guiding principles of clear, responsible and civil discourse that respects the dignity of all people.

Our campaign stands strong in knowing that while we may hold diverse viewpoints, we can discuss them with meaningful, personal and grounded communication that leads to paths of understanding.

I am so pleased to have the support and friendship of my running mates, Jean Farber and Karine Patiño. We look forward to meeting more of the community together, and listening closely, as we work toward November’s general election where we will be asking for your support and your vote.

With my sincere gratitude,

Lisa C. Abzun

Mount Kisco