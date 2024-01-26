Abused Dogs From South Korea Rescued by SPCA Westchester

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Narrowly escaping a horrific fate, two young mixes named Pablo and Parker arrived at SPCA Westchester’s Rescue Center in Briarcliff Manor on Wednesday, receiving second chances at happy lives.

Both dogs were originally taken in by Humane Society International who shut down the meat farm in South Korea where they and dozens of other victims were trapped in feces-covered cages and slated for torture and slaughter for their meat.

This critical rescue comes on the heels of a historic ruling by the South Korean government, which passed a bill on Jan. 9 banning the breeding and slaughter of dogs for consumption. It is widely known that stray animals are rounded up and shipped off to meat farms and markets, where they are forced to live in unconscionable conditions. Activists have witnessed dogs being beaten and electrocuted leading up to their slaughter.

The legislation, which is still awaiting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s final approval, stipulates owners and workers in the dog meat trade must transition, close or change their business within a three-year period or face fines and/or imprisonment.

“We’re told that these innocent dogs appear to be very trusting and have not lost their faith in people, which is remarkable considering all that they’ve endured,” said Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA Westchester’s executive director. “We look forward to providing these special dogs with an abundance of TLC and finding them the loving homes that they deserve.”

Upon arrival at SPCA Westchester, Pablo and Parker received immediate medical examinations and veterinary care. Pablo suffers from fractured teeth and Parker has facial scarring that will need to be treated.

While it is unknown how Pablo and Parker’s injuries were sustained, evidence points to the dangerous and cruel conditions they were living in at the meat farm, according to the SPCA.