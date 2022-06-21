Abinanti is an Independent Progressive With an Outstanding Record

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

On June 28 I am voting for Tom Abinanti for re-election to the state Assembly in the 92nd Assembly District’s Democratic primary.

As an issue-driven voter and senior who focuses on the environment, reproductive rights, racial justice, taxes and the well-being of my community, I look to elect candidates who share my concerns. That’s Tom Abinanti. He is an independent progressive with an excellent record.

As an African American man, it matters to me that Tom is endorsed by the state Teachers Union, state Nurse’s Association, Public Employee’s Foundation, 1199 SEIU, New York State AFL-CIO and the CSEA. Raised in the 1960s and ‘70s by parents who were both union members, I was told my career options were limited: doctor, lawyer, accountant or any job that had a union. Why? Because unions provide job security when discrimination runs rampant.

Tom is also a 2022 Gun Sense Candidate (Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense) and has earned the New York League of Conservation Voters 100 percent environmental rating. Tom has sponsored and passed legislation raising the maximum income permitted to qualify for tax savings for seniors under enhanced STAR.

Very importantly, at a time when abortion rights are on the line, Abinanti is a staunch proponent of abortion rights. He served on the WCLA-Choice Matters Board and as its pro bono attorney for over a decade. He sponsored the first clinic access bill to be introduced in Westchester County while serving on the Board of Legislators. He went on to be a co-sponsor of the Reproductive Health Act, which codified Roe v. Wade into New York State law.

This legislative session Abinanti sponsored bills including an amendment to the state constitution safeguarding reproductive rights. Today, as the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, a candidate’s commitment to defend and advance the right to an abortion and to contraception is more important than ever. I hope you will join me in voting for Tom Abinanti on June 28.

Rodney Lederer-Plaskett

Hartsdale