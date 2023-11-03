A Vote for DiGiacinto for North Castle Supervisor is a Vote for North White Plains

I will be voting for Barbara DiGiacinto for Town of North Castle supervisor. Barbara is the North White Plains go-to Town Board member. Whenever I have an issue, a question or a suggestion, I’ve been able to go to Barbara and get advice, assistance and action. I don’t have to wait long. Barbara is prompt. She cares about the residents in North White Plains and the entire town.

Barbara kept her 2013 campaign promise of establishing monthly North White Plains gatherings so the hamlet’s residents could be heard and receive updates on our own turf. Barbara not only encouraged the participation of all our Town Board members, but she invited and got participation from other elected officials such as County Executive George Latimer, state Sen. Shelley Mayer and Assemblyman Chris Burdick. North White Plains never had meetings with this kind of participation until Barbara initiated them 10 years ago. Thanks to Barbara, we have the attention of a wide array of elected officials.

Barbara interacts and communicates with residents year-round, not just at election time. Barbara has served as deputy supervisor for the past two years; Supervisor Michael Schiliro, a Democrat, made this appointment because he knew she was the most qualified to serve in this capacity. Supervisor Schiliro endorsed Barbara, Mel Orellana and Larry Ruisi because he believed they are the best candidates to serve North Castle residents.

In keeping her campaign promise, Barbara has strengthened the bonds between North White Plains and the rest of North Castle. As a third generation North White Plains resident, I don’t ever remember a time when we had this much positive exchange with a Town Board member who was not a resident of North White Plains.

Frankly, as a North White Plains resident, I always felt like the hamlet was an underappreciated stepchild of the town. It seemed Armonk was everything and North White Plains was nothing – down the road and forgotten. I don’t feel like that anymore. That’s because of Barbara and her hard work on our behalf.

I don’t know if we will ever have another elected official who works this hard to assist North White Plains and the rest of North Castle, too.

On Election Day, please keep in mind all the excellent work Barbara DiGiacinto has done for our community. Barbara is the candidate with the strongest record. Please vote for Barbara!

Thank you.

Nora Kanze Manuele

North White Plains