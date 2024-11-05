A Visit to Hand to Mouth: A Program for Autistic Young Adults

Last week I was invited to observe a class at the Hand to Mouth program, in Mount Kisco, by a parent of a student there that I taught to swim.

The program works with autistic young adults, learning to break free of their world of silence.

Not understanding how these incredibly bright people see themselves and their effort to be accepted, was an eye-opener for me, to say the least.

They are learning to communicate their feelings and thoughts through a “word board” they use to spell words to tell us what they’re thinking. So intelligent, many have learned to spell when they were very young. As one student told me through her word board, “I’ve been reading since I was three.” Spelling out her words she continued, “I’m brilliant, but so misunderstood.” I was so touched by her words.

Most of us don’t realize that these special people have so much to contribute. Some of them are not in control of how their bodies act and they know that. They want to be like you and me and know that most people don’t understand how they feel and what they’re capable of. Some are talented in the arts, music math and science.

Being autistic shouldn’t exclude them from our world. These individuals have been given a chance through the Hand to Mouth program, to express themselves in a way like never before.

The organization put together a journal of their poems, stories and writings. Some of their works tell the reader of their effort to escape the “darkness” of their world and the wish to be accepted by all people.

As I left there, I understood what it must be like for them, to have people not see you as you see yourself.

These gifted young adults are intelligent and want us all to understand that they are bright and think the same way as you and I do. Through this wonderful program, they are not only breaking away from what once was a silent world to them, but also want to say to us, “I am here, please see me.”

Study and learn about people with autism. Understand that they are very much like us and want to be recognized and valued for what they have to offer and for the people they are.

Linda Cindrich

Mount Kisco