A Super Fun, Whole-Body Workout to Help Make Kids Strong

Several pairs of little feet pitter-patter around a large, brightly lit space at KidStrong, the new fitness and development center for children that recently opened in Thornwood.

Running a simple relay race are tykes ages two to four with their parents alongside for support. The 45-minute session is among the many daily KidStrong classes for youngsters from walking age to 11 years old that focus on fitness while building self-confidence.

“I’m passionate about youth and their future and I fully support their development,” said KidStrong Thornwood owner Michael Reyes. “Here we encourage kids to move their bodies and engage with their peers and with our coaches.”

KidStrong is a franchise that has opened more than 100 locations nationwide, and more recently in the tristate area. The program was conceived in 2015 and is known for its science-based curriculum that includes sports, physical challenges and brain development.

Reyes said as a father of three boys, ages 13, 10 and 8, he saw a need for a different kind of program for youngsters geared toward mental and physical development as well as character building.

“There was also a gaping need for this approach, especially after the pandemic when not a lot of social interaction happened,” Reyes said.

Classes are age-appropriate with 10 to 15 children in each class. Two professionally-certified coaches oversee each session, guiding youngsters through different activities including climbing ropes, swinging from hanging rings, stepping through or flipping tires or competitive relay races. Among the many goals are building a child’s endurance, strength, speed, agility and balance.

Classes for older children include puzzles, brainteasers and memory games. At the end of each class one student gets an achievement award.

On short breaks between activities, coaches demonstrate breathing exercises while making eye contact and speaking directly to each child as part of the character development segment. Often the coach asks them to join him saying out loud the KidStrong affirmation, “I am strong, I am brave, I can do this.”

Croton-on-Hudson resident Betsy Laird brings her three-and-a-half-year-old son Oliver and her two-year-old daughter Bizzy to KidStrong once a week.

“This is a really good program that’s in between gym at school and sports,” Laird said. “We especially wanted a program that would help my son become more confident.”

Reyes said he also was interested in building his youngest son’s confidence.

“He’s six years old and a great athlete but he lacked socialization,” Reyes said. “He’s been in the KidStrong program for five or six months and it has really fostered his confidence. I’ve seen a huge leap in his development. Now when he’s at the playground he knows how to introduce himself.”

KidStrong uses the tagline “helping kids win at life,” and part of that, Reyes said, was weaning their kids off technology.

“We want our kids back into an environment where they focus on everything other than their iPhones, tablets or iPads,” he explained. “The KidStrong classes stimulate the mind and body and gets kids moving physically and mentally.”

KidStrong camp runs from this week through Sept. 4 and offers four-day programs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sessions are titled Confidence + Leadership, Superhero and Ninja. For prices and availability for regular classes or summer camp, call 914-228-7025 or visit www.kidstrong.com/locations/thornwood.

KidStrong Thornwood is located at 996 Broadway within the Thornwood Town Center.