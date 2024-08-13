A Proud Democrat that Loves America

I write today because Congressman Mike Lawler has recently said Democrats hate America. Well, I am a disabled services provider and advocate, community volunteer, historical speaker, lifelong Putnam County resident and proud Democrat.

I can say with my whole heart and soul that I love America! I know how lucky I am to be an American! I don’t think it ever lost its greatness

However, what I truly do disdain are bullies and phonies like Mike Lawler, Trump and the entire MAGA movement that has infected the Republican Party. Bullies like Mike Lawler who disrespect gold star Mother in his district, mocked the disabled to gain MAGA brownie points and who spends more time attacking his detractors instead of doing the work of the people.

Lawler pretends to be moderate because he thinks no one is paying attention. He is too spineless to wear the red hat but also too feckless to stand up against the MAGA hate machine. He voted with the MAGA wing of the party more than 80% of the time, he backed the extreme views of Mike Johnson and voted for him as Speaker of the House. He has called to defund the FBI and DOJ, he allows the poisoning of our waterways while lining his pockets with oil and gas money, he sold out the brave people fighting in Ukraine in their time of greatest need and finally he has time and again failed to protect a woman’s rights to he own body and health! He is far from a moderate and I am so done with hearing that lie.

These MAGA folks act as if they own the flag. They do this while backing a criminal who disrespects our veterans. A man who sides with dictators like Putin, Xi and Maduro because he wants to be a dictator just like them! They cheer while our rights and benefits are stripped away. As the Supreme Court, a court that he himself packed conferred the powers of a king to the office of president. They ignore the truth of January 6th and perpetuate the big lie.

I am tired of these bullies targeting the marginalized, minority communities and anyone who does not fit their definition of a “loyal American”. They seek to divide us and make us hate our neighbors. They fail to see the beauty and strength in our diversity is indeed what makes America great.

Mike Lawler does not get to define who does or does not love America! He does not own the flag, it is not his right to decide what an American is or is not or what patriotism looks like! Moreover, his rhetoric on this is dangerous and shameful.

We want hope and dignity in government again. We demand policy that helps all people, not just the few. Most of all we love this country, we believe in its promise and we will work tirelessly every day to ensure we live up to its great promise. No one person owns the flag! That flag represents all of us, do not wrap yourself in the while defiling its very meaning!

So yes, I am a Democrat and my God do I love this country so much and I know I am not alone

Zach Disador

Southeast