A President Threatening Retribution to Fellow Citizens Would End Badly

Do I sit and wait? Do I run away? Do I do nothing? Do I threaten retribution? Do I call the police? Do I believe the person? Is the person a friend? A family member? Someone I owe an apology to?

The person threatening retribution is running for president of the United States! Never before has a presidential candidate threatened to turn the military on his political rivals and other Americans – his delusional enemy within. His “enemies” are those who simply have opposing opinions. Donald Trump wants the military and the Department of Justice to eliminate anyone who disagrees with him.

General John Kelly, Mark Esper, John Bolton and General Mark Milley worked closely with Trump and today say he is dangerous. Some call Trump a fascist. Trump has made references to Hitler: “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had” and “Hitler did some good things.”

Trump wants unchecked power and absolute loyalty to him. I want loyalty to the Constitution and the rule of law. What do you want?

Linda Wildman

Peekskill