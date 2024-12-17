A Pardon for January 6 Attackers Would Be an Outrage

Five police officers who served at the Capitol on January 6 died following the attacks, one within 36 hours of the attack from a heart attack and another four committed suicide in the weeks and months that followed. Over 140 police were injured, a couple lost fingers from being crushed in the melee. And now President-elect Donald Trump says he is going to pardon the attackers.

I have police officers in my family. It is an absolute insult to them and all other officers of the law that the future president should pardon those who violently attacked the police. We have all seen the video; what patriotic American can find this violence acceptable? Not only that, they attempted to overthrow the government!

It is an outrage that Trump would pardon these assailants. What about being Mr. Law and Order? Why don’t Republican congressional representatives speak out publicly that to pardon these violent offenders is an outrage and unacceptable? I don’t hear them. I thought they were the party of law and order.

Everyone needs to Back the Blue and contact their Republican representatives (where I live that would be Mike Lawler) and every Republican in Congress, for that matter, and demand that they demand from the incoming president these violent offenders do not get a pardon. Everyone, get on the phone, write e-mails and letters to Congress. Back the Blue!

Nicholas Kuvach

Putnam Valley