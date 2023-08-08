A New Day is Near for Yorktown With Refreshing Slate of Candidates

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Yorktown is at a crucial juncture regarding its growth and character.

I want to take this opportunity to enthusiastically support the New Day for Yorktown candidates.

This team is comprised of Diana Quast, our current town clerk, Jann Mirchandani for town supervisor and Steve Shaw and Tom Marron for town council.

Diana has impressed me with her previous work as the deputy town clerk under Alice Roker and her current work as our town clerk. She is top-notch and one of only two master clerks in Westchester County. Quite impressive credentials!

Jann has run her own marketing and technology company for 20 years and is an important asset to Yorktown. Her commitment to the town’s growth, schools and first responders and her vision for supporting our natural resources and beauty shows her strong sense of community. She is on the Board of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Business Council of Westchester, and impressively, the first woman commissioner of the Greater Hudson Valley Council Boy Scouts of America.

Steve is married and his two children attend Yorktown schools. He is deeply involved in his children’s sports. He manages large projects, has superb decision-making experience and is a computer and technology expert. Steve knows how to bring people together to reach consensus on issues while staying composed and respectful.

Completing this superb team is Tom Marron. Tom is a high school special education English teacher and a dedicated union member who recognizes how important unions are to hardworking Americans. Tom grew up loving the outdoors and fully appreciates all that Yorktown offers in the way of trails, parks, sports facilities and farms. I have known Tom for many years, and he has always been deeply involved in our Grange, extremely active in scouting as a scoutmaster and now as an assistant scoutmaster.

The New Day for Yorktown candidates are very well-liked and respected in the community. They represent the bright light that Yorktown needs to guide us into the future.

It is with great enthusiasm that I recommend Diana Quast, Jann Mirchandani, Steve Shaw and Tom Marron to serve on the Yorktown Town Board and urge you to vote for them on Tuesday, Nov. 7. I look forward to watching them debate their opponents so that people can see their outstanding qualities, knowledge and skills.

I believe this team will bring a New Day for Yorktown that will move our community forward with vison and transparency.

Kenneth Morris

Yorktown