A New Chapter: Local Matters

When we ended our print editions, I started thinking about how to keep collaborating with my friend and longtime colleague Martin Wilbur—one of the sharpest journalists I know—and how to build something fresh and fun in this next digital chapter.

Around the same time, with Shane McGaffey wrapping up his long run at PCTV, I felt it was important to help keep such a passionate, seasoned pro in the local media mix. The three of us have great chemistry and a shared love for storytelling.

That’s how Local Matters was born—a new podcast focused on the civic and cultural issues shaping our region.

Our first episode, featuring Congressman George Latimer, drops later this week. We’ll be talking with everyone from elected leaders across the political spectrum to business owners, artists, area sports figures, and grassroots organizers. All the people who make our local world tick.

We’re launching the show with support from Genesis/Saw Mill Club, and I’m also working on a separate healthcare-focused podcast called Sick Care, which will debut this spring.

Best,

Adam Stone