A Disturbing Sign of the Times in Yorktown

We should all thank those responsible in Town Hall for keeping Yorktown safe from your own political signs on your own front yard.

Yorktown has a lot on its plate but somehow chose to go into the administrative weeds to enforce front lawn sign regulations. Video images have come to light showing a Yorktown employee removing Democratic town supervisor candidate Jann Mirchandani’s campaign signs from her own front yard for supposedly being too close to the town’s right of way. Was this really the most efficient use of Yorktown’s resources? Is this the same Republican Town Board that denied historic landmark protections to preserve a developer’s property rights but won’t let you put a simple lawn sign on your own front lawn? Hypocritical.

Should public-minded residents pitch in and help Town Hall out by volunteering to remove campaign signs of political opponents off their neighbors’ lawns? It would free up Yorktown employees to get back to focusing on more important issues.

What’s next on the agenda for June, removing My Child is a Yorktown High School Graduate signs off lawns?

Stephen Brown

Yorktown