A Closer Look at the Biden Presidency Doesn’t Reveal a Pretty Picture

I am responding to Laura Rice’s letter in the November 21-November 27, 2023, edition (“There Have Been Plenty of Positives in the Biden Presidency”).

I did a little fact-checking on inflation rates since Biden came into office. These rates were found on the macrotrends.net site. The annual inflation rates for 2021 and 2022 were 4.7 and 8 percent, respectively. Add those to your reported inflation rate of 3.2 percent for 2023 to date, and you get 15.9 percent. Average that over three years and you get an annual rate of 5.3 percent.

For reference, the annual inflation rates listed for 2019 and 2020 was 1.81 and 1.23 percent, respectively. Add those together and divide by two, and you get an average of 1.5 percent per year for President Trump’s last two years in office. Doesn’t seem like Joe’s numbers even come close.

As for job gains, these are deceptive because industries were finally allowed to reopen after being forced to close due to his failed policies. These aren’t new jobs that Joe created. It may look like jobs were created but it is probably from the fact that many people have to work two or three jobs to support their families now.

The lying Democrats finally had to admit the Inflation Reduction Act was nothing of the kind, but it was really the Green New Deal, another farce. As for the Chips and Science Act, who is investing in this venture? I bet China is involved and we know that the Pelosis invested in the chip industry right before the bill was passed. Mr. Pelosi seems to be a genius investor, investing in so many ventures that Nancy has her hand in politically.

I won’t even get into the stupidity of the wind and solar energy industries, except to ask if you know what happens to the used turbine blades and solar panels? Do some research on that.

Not surprisingly, what wasn’t mentioned in last week’s letter, was the dangerous, costly debacle Joe has caused on our borders. We have no idea who has entered our country and what their intentions are. We do know that it is financially ruining many Democratic-run sanctuary cities.

You can support Joe and a Democratic Congress, but my vote will be for the person who has the welfare of this country’s citizens in his heart and will give us our country back – President Donald Trump!

Ray Rau

Brewster