Lawler Takes Too Many Cues From the Trump Playbook

When a young Republican man in Pennsylvania fired his dad’s legally purchased AR-style weapon at Donald Trump, he committed a deplorable act of political violence. Mike Lawler and his fellow Trump supporters stood ready to take political advantage.

Lawler claimed that political violence comes from polarization, polarization comes from rhetoric and rhetoric comes from Democrats. He demanded that people stop talking about Trump’s plans to weaken our democracy. After a thorough review of the shooter’s records, agents have not found any sign that the shooter was concerned about Trump and democracy.

So why is Lawler pushing this issue? Because he knows that many voters are alarmed by Trump’s attacks on democracy. Lawler claims that if Trump is elected, we will still have a democracy. The masters of doublespeak like Trump and Lawler will call it democracy even if it’s not. Like Trump’s friend, the dictator Kim Jong Un, leader of the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

In North Korea, everyone gets to vote, and then Kim and his supporters decide who will be the winner. Would Trump actually do something like that? From fake elector schemes, calls to “find” votes and for Congress to reject the electoral college results, all these efforts failed in 2020 and democracy prevailed. Will democracy prevail again this year? Maybe not.

For the past four years, Trump and his supporters have been changing the rules state by state, making it easier for politicians to disregard the votes of citizens like you and me and declare their favorite candidate the winner. So should we listen to Mike Lawler and look away while Trump and his supporters weaken our democracy? I say no!

Lawler must be stopped. Vote this November for Mondaire Jones for Congress and send Mike back to Rockland.

Dwight Arthur

Mahopac