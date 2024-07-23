Jones Platform Allows U.S. to Flourish as a Nation of Immigrants

I am writing to you in order to let you know of my strong support for congressional candidate Mondaire Jones’s platform on immigration. Given the current issues that the U.S. faces in the immigration system and across our borders, we need leaders like Mondaire Jones who support humane and practical solutions.

Mr. Jones is committed to an immigration reform that will promote the respect of immigrants as well as the needs of our country. His position touches on protecting asylum seekers, helping undocumented immigrants secure their citizenship legally and working on addressing the current immigration issues in a humane and thoughtful approach.

I am of the opinion that the moral aspects of immigration are as important as the legal and economic ones. We must demonstrate our country’s respect for human rights and inclusivity to the world.

America is a country built by immigrants. Currently, without immigrants many sectors of our economy would suffer irreparably as most U.S. citizens are not eager to work in slaughterhouses, dishwashing and busing in restaurants, fruit and vegetable picking, cleaning homes and offices, lawn and garden care, among other jobs. We need immigrants. Mondaire Jones recognizes their contribution to our society and advocates policies that support immigrant families and communities.

We need the officials we elect to bring about a fair, moral, organized immigration system, which will integrate our country’s values, needs and our diversity. Mondaire Jones promotes these values and he has our family’s support.

Catherine Grossman

Pleasantville