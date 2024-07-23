Far Left Turns to Antisemitic Dog Whistles After Losing

Despite its innocuous name, those of us who have been paying attention recognize the Working Families Party is not so much an independent entity as it is a kingmaker for the Democratic Party. The Democrats maintain the arrogant assumption that the Working Families Party owes them unconditional allegiance, so it’s not surprising that they lashed out when Democratic congressional candidate Mondaire Jones lost the Working Families primary to an unknown challenger.

Most people saw the writing on the wall. Mondaire Jones had recently betrayed his fellow socialists by trying to reframe his radical agenda as moderate. This was too much for the far left, who turned on Jones immediately despite his long record of loyalty. His many proposals about defunding the police, packing the Supreme Court and instituting socialized medicine sound like a Working Families Party wish list, but he’s now trying to bury that record.

This election he faces a much more reasonable opponent, Congressman Mike Lawler, in a much more moderate swing district where those policies are deeply unwelcome, and Jones knows it.

But the Working Families Party wasn’t happy with Mondaire’s makeover. His old allies turned on him like a pack of wolves. Unsurprisingly, the Democratic Party immediately pivoted to ugly antisemitic dog whistles in an attempt to win back the favor of rogue progressives. Democratic consultants blamed the “religious community in Ramapo” for exercising their right to vote, painting it as a nefarious plot to undermine democracy. Make no mistake, leftists are once again blaming Jewish Americans for their lack of support.

Jones is unlikely to disavow these statements. Many of his fellow socialists lean heavily into anti-Israel and antisemitic disinformation to energize their base, and these same agitators have donated immense sums to get him back into power. All Americans, not just Jewish voters, should fear what he and his friends would do with that power if elected.

Stacy Halper

Briarcliff Manor