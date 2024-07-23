How Much Will Mt. Pleasant Spend to Defend Itself Disenfranchising Voters

This is a copy of an e-mail I sent to Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi after receiving his “news flash” regarding defending the lawsuit against the Town of Mount Pleasant’s current at-large election system.

Who is going to pay for this “nationally prominent law firm that specializes in election issues?” How will this impact my town tax?

In my opinion, an at-large council disenfranchises me. I generally vote as a Democrat. In my 30-plus years living in the Town of Mount Pleasant, I cannot remember a Democrat or independent being elected to the council. Paying an expensive law firm to defend an arguably anti-democratic form of town government seems outrageous. Of course, the town council is united in defending a system that virtually ensures their continuing in office as long as they want.

But regardless of the political issue, the financial issue concerns me. What’s it going to cost me?

I am interested in your response.

I attended one of the Town Hall hearings on this subject and there was polite disdain by the board for those arguing for change. Now, the board looks to pick our pockets to defend their perpetual rule.

Arthur Krakowski

Mount Pleasant