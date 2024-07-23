Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Latest:
Letters

How Much Will Mt. Pleasant Spend to Defend Itself Disenfranchising Voters

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

This is a copy of an e-mail I sent to Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi after receiving his “news flash” regarding defending the lawsuit against the Town of Mount Pleasant’s current at-large election system.

Who is going to pay for this “nationally prominent law firm that specializes in election issues?” How will this impact my town tax?

In my opinion, an at-large council disenfranchises me. I generally vote as a Democrat. In my 30-plus years living in the Town of Mount Pleasant, I cannot remember a Democrat or independent being elected to the council. Paying an expensive law firm to defend an arguably anti-democratic form of town government seems outrageous. Of course, the town council is united in defending a system that virtually ensures their continuing in office as long as they want.

But regardless of the political issue, the financial issue concerns me. What’s it going to cost me?

I am interested in your response.

I attended one of the Town Hall hearings on this subject and there was polite disdain by the board for those arguing for change. Now, the board looks to pick our pockets to defend their perpetual rule.

Arthur Krakowski
Mount Pleasant

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

State Must Do Better in Addressing Obstacles for Those with Disabilities

Yorktown Would Be Well-Served With Shaw on Town Board

Is Underhill Farms Hiring Politicians Above Board?